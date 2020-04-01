 BREAKING: I did another test for Coronavirus, and once again it was negative - Davido | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: I did another test for Coronavirus, and once again it was negative - Davido

3:38 PM 0
A+ A-


Popular Nigerian music star, David Adeleke'(Popular known as Davido) on Wednesday confirmed that he had tested NEGATIVE to a second COVID-19 test.

Davido was asked by Nigerians to undertake a second test for coronavirus after Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde confirmed he was positive to COVID-19 few days after the music star visited him in Ibadan.


There are speculations on social media that Makinde may have contracted the deadly virus either at a PDP rally or when Davido paid him a visit after his return from the UK.

While his fiance Chioma contracted the virus, Davido confirmed that his test and that of his baby came out negative after his first test.

Apparently, Davido wanted to be doubly sure, which warranted the second test which also came out negative.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top