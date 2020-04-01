I did a second test for the covid19 virus again .... once again I’m Negative .... — Davido (@davido) April 1, 2020

Davido was asked by Nigerians to undertake a second test for coronavirus after Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde confirmed he was positive to COVID-19 few days after the music star visited him in Ibadan.There are speculations on social media that Makinde may have contracted the deadly virus either at a PDP rally or when Davido paid him a visit after his return from the UK.While his fiance Chioma contracted the virus, Davido confirmed that his test and that of his baby came out negative after his first test.Apparently, Davido wanted to be doubly sure, which warranted the second test which also came out negative.