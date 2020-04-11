Four patients receiving treatment for coronavirus in Abuja have been discharged after recovering from the disease.





The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) announced this in a tweet on Saturday.





“The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020,” the tweet read.





