Four patients receiving treatment for coronavirus in Abuja have been discharged after recovering from the disease.
The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) announced this in a tweet on Saturday.
“The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020,” the tweet read.
More to follow...COVID19: FOUR NEWLY DISCHARGED— Official FCTA (@OfficialFCTA) April 11, 2020
The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020.
The FCTA remains committed to curbing the spread the virus in the territory. pic.twitter.com/B7augryQTs
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.