



The Lagos state government has discharged five more coronavirus patients.





Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, broke the news via Twitter on Sunday.





“Dear Lagosians, yesterday I announced the discharge of one more patient from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, I am happy to inform you that five more patients comprising two males and three females including a 10-year-old girl have tested negative twice to #COVID-19,” he tweeted.





“Although there is a strong indication that the State is winning the battle against COVID-19, it is imperative that we remain steadfast to curtail the spread. I strongly advise that we continue to observe #Social Distancing. Let us #StayHomeStaySafe to #SaveLives





“I want to also use this opportunity to advise Lagosians against stigmatizing the discharged patients. We need to do all we can to support them to get over the experience as soon as possible.





“Once again, I wish to thank our frontline health workers, members of the Lagos State Health Family and the Emergency Operation Centre for all their hardwork. You all have been nothing short of amazing.”









These 5 patients have been discharged to reunite with their families. This brings to a total of 29, the number of patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged from our facility at Yaba. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 5, 2020





