Fire has gutted the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, in Abuja.
The fire broke out Wednesday morning.
The building is located at Maitama District of the F.C.T.
As at time of filing this report, cause of the inferno is still unknown.
Details later…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.