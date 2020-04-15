 BREAKING: Fire guts Corporate Affairs Commission in Abuja | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Fire has gutted the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, in Abuja.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning.

The building is located at Maitama District of the F.C.T.

As at time of filing this report, cause of the inferno is still unknown.

Details later…







