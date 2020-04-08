Fire on Wednesday gutted the Treasury House which is the office of the Accountant General of the Federation in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
It was gathered that the fire started from around the third floor, razing the building upwards including the Accountant General’s office and most of the important offices.
The cause of the fire is however unknown as at the time of filing this report.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.