There has been a fire outbreak at a section of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) complex in Abuja.





Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, INEC director of publicity and voter education, confirmed the incident.





He said the fire only affected the office of the director of ”election and party monitoring” in the building.





”Yes, there was a fire incident. Fortunately, we have a fire unit in the office. It was put out,” he said.





”Some equipment and correspondence were affected. But no sensitive material was affected.”





There have been cases of fire outbreaks at government offices lately.





On Wednesday, a part of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) headquarters in Abuja was gutted by fire.





And days ago, a section of the office of the accountant-general of the federation was razed by fire.



