 BREAKING: FG slashes N312bn off capital projects in 2020 budget | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: FG slashes N312bn off capital projects in 2020 budget

6:00 PM 0
A+ A-


The federal government has slashed N312 billion from projects approved in the 2020 budget.

Documents on Wednesday showed that the amount represents a cut of 20% off capital projects.

It is also understood that the national assembly and judiciary will determine the cuts to be made to their allocations.

More to follow…





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top