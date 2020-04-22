 BREAKING: El-Rufai recovers from coronavirus | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has recovered from coronavirus.

He made this known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to him, he has tested negative twice.

He said, “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.”


Details later…





