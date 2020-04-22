Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has recovered from coronavirus.
He made this known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
According to him, he has tested negative twice.
He said, “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.”
Details later…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.