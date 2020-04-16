



Eight COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos and Bauchi states.





Five patients were discharged in Lagos, while three were discharged in Bauchi.





Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, and Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, announced the discharge of the patients via their Twitter handles on Thursday.





In Lagos, the patients, three females and two males, were discharged after testing negative twice to coronavirus.

Lagos has recorded 232 cases of COVID-19. Of that figure, 90 persons have now been discharged.





“Dear Lagosians, today, 5 more patients; 3 females and 2 males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society,” Sanwo-Olu said.





“They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.





“This brings to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.”





Mohammed, in his tweet, said the patients, who were admitted into the Bauchi isolation centre, were discharged after testing negative to the virus.





More to follow…