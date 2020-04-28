President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Tuesday, solidarising with Nigeria over the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Lai Mohammed, minister of information, who disclosed this at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19, the US president promised to send across ventilators to Nigeria.
More to follow…
