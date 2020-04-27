A COVID-19 patient has been delivered of a baby at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).





The hospital broke the news in a tweet on Monday afternoon, saying the mother and child are well and alive.







“A team of LUTH Drs, anaesthetists & nurses delivered a woman with Covid19 of a baby girl this afternoon 40yr old mother & 3.3kg baby are doing fine. Our gratitude go to these gallant men & women & all warriors making d nation proud in d face of this scourge,” the tweet read.





40yr old mother & 3.3kg baby are doing fine



Our gratitude go to these gallant men & women & all warriors making d nation proud in d face of this scourgepic.twitter.com/rx8VVoLUJi A team of LUTH Drs, anaesthetists & nurses delivered a woman with Covid19 of a baby girl this afternoon40yr old mother & 3.3kg baby are doing fineOur gratitude go to these gallant men & women & all warriors making d nation proud in d face of this scourge #WeShallOvercome April 27, 2020

More to follow...