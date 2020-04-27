 BREAKING: COVID-19 patient delivered of baby at LUTH | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A COVID-19 patient has been delivered of a baby at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The hospital broke the news in a tweet on Monday afternoon, saying the mother and child are well and alive.


“A team of LUTH Drs, anaesthetists & nurses delivered a woman with Covid19 of a baby girl this afternoon 40yr old mother & 3.3kg baby are doing fine. Our gratitude go to these gallant men & women & all warriors making d nation proud in d face of this scourge,” the tweet read.


