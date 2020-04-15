There was commotion at Peley Water area of Dugbe, the commercial hub of Ibadan, on Wednesday as several shops were gutted by fire.
Properties worth several millions of naira perished in the inferno.
Traders in the area and residents defied the partial lockdown in Oyo State as they trooped to the popular market.
Wares, including clothing materials, electrical and electronic appliances, mattresses and eyeglasses were lost to the inferno.
Some vehicles also perished in the fire incident.
As of the time of filing this report, firemen were still struggling to put out the inferno.
It was gathered that an electric spark caused the fire outbreak.
Details later…
