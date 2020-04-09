 BREAKING: Bauchi governor recovers from COVID-19 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, has recovered from COVID-19.


The governor announced his recovery in a tweet on Thursday. He expressed gratitude to God and thanked everyone for their prayers.

“Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers & support even while I was in isolation.


“Most importantly, all the praises & thanks be to Allah – the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful. #GreaterBauchi”, he tweeted.

He tested positive for coronavirus on March 24.

