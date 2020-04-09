Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, has recovered from COVID-19.
The governor announced his recovery in a tweet on Thursday.
He expressed gratitude to God and thanked everyone for their
prayers.
“Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers & support even while I was in isolation.
“Most importantly, all the praises & thanks be to Allah – the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful. #GreaterBauchi”, he tweeted.
He tested positive for coronavirus on March 24.
More to follow…
