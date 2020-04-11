Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health in Lagos state, has announced the death of another COVID-19 patient in the state.

He made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday morning. According to the commissioner, the patient died in a private facility.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos. Please keep obeying #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe,” he tweeted.





With the announcement, four COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Lagos and eight across the country.





On Friday, Lagos discharged seven patients who had fully recovered and tested negative for coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 46.





Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor, who broke the news of the discharged patients, had emphasised that till date, no casualty has been recorded at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, run by the state government.





Lagos currently has 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of the 305 cases in the country.