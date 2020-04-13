



Another six Coronavirus patients have been discharged in Lagos after recovering and tested negative twice for the virus.





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Monday, saying that the six people discharged included five male and one female.





According to Sanwo-Olu, “Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 6 more persons; 1 female and 5 males have been discharged to join society.





“The patients; all from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 61,” he said.





The governor said the results were significant and indicative of government’s will power to triumph in this war against the lethal COVID19.





He added that government would not be deterred and would not relent until victory was achieved.





“I thank you all for your continued perseverance and patience, especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain,” he said.





On Sunday, Lagos discharged five Coronavirus patients after the tested negative twice.





Lagos currently has 179 confirmed Coronavirus cases, out of which 61 people have been discharged, five dead, two others evacuated to their countries and three others transferred to Ogun State where they live.





The state currently has 108 active cases of Coronavirus after it discharged six on Monday.