



Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 36 states and the FCT, have declared that no position has been taken on the choice of a new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, following the death of Abba Kyari.





The Chairman, Forum of APC Chairmen, Ali Bukar Dalori, said this in a statement on Friday.





Dalori, the party’s Chairman in Borno, noted that the clarification became necessary as the forum would not be dragged into an issue beyond their mandate.





“While thanking our friends and media houses for the constant coverage of our forum’s activities, I am compelled to issue this clarification over a serious error by a national newspaper in reporting our condolence message to Mr. President and leader of our party.

“Our message to the President was purely to convey our thoughts and prayers to him over the loss of his Chief of Staff and friend of over 40 years. In reporting the condolence, it was erroneously suggested that we recommended the APC national leadership to choose late Abba Kyari’s successor for the President.





“While it is totally outside our mandate to be involved on issue of the President’s Chief of Staff, associating us with such matter at a time the President and the country is at the peak of bereavement is highly insensitive to the mood of the President, our party and the country.





“In addition, we know a vacant office of Chief of Staff is not one that the constitution mandates immediate replacement, hence, there was never a basis for hurry” Dalori said.





He added that as party chairmen with many years in grassroots and national politics, “the forum is experienced enough to recognize that appointment of Chief of Staff, being the closest and most senior personal aide, is normally the exclusive privilege of the sitting President.



