The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed Fifty-one fresh cases of the deadly COVID-19 epidemic in Nigeria today bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 493
Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 17, 2020
32 in Lagos
6 in Kano
5 in Kwara
2 in FCT
2 in Oyo
2 in Katsina
1 in Ogun
1 in Ekiti
As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 159
Deaths: 17#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/PKWwUsJVBP
AS IT STANDS...
AS IT STANDS (17-04-20) #COVID19 - IN NIGERIA— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 17, 2020
Lagos- 283
Abuja- 69
Kano- 27
Osun- 20
Edo- 15
Oyo- 15
Ogun- 10
Kwara- 9
Katsina- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Ekiti- 3
Enugu- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
Total - 493
Discharged - 159
Death - 17 pic.twitter.com/74ElTMKrwt
