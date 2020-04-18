 BREAKING: 51 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed today, total now 493 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING: 51 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed today, total now 493

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed Fifty-one fresh cases of the deadly COVID-19 epidemic  in Nigeria today bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 493







