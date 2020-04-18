



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed Fifty-one fresh cases of the deadly COVID-19 epidemic in Nigeria today bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 493





32 in Lagos

6 in Kano

5 in Kwara

2 in FCT

2 in Oyo

2 in Katsina

1 in Ogun

1 in Ekiti



As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of



Discharged: 159

