



23 in Lagos

12 in FCT

10 in Kano

2 in Ogun

1 in Oyo

1 in Ekiti



As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of



Discharged: 166

Lagos- 306

FCT- 81

Kano- 37

Osun- 20

Oyo- 16

Edo- 15

Ogun- 12

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ekiti- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1



Confirmed Cases: 542



Discharged: 166



Of the 49 cases, 23 were recorded in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and 1 each in Oyo and Ekiti states.As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.