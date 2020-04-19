 BREAKING: 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today, deaths rise to 19! | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today, deaths rise to 19!

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has now confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

Of the 49 cases, 23 were recorded in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and 1 each in Oyo and Ekiti states.

As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.


Confirmed Cases: 542

Discharged: 166

Deaths: 19



AS IT STANDS






