A total of 49 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos.
The announcement was made on Wednesday by the ministry of health via its Twitter handle.
The patients, 28 females and 21 males, were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and the isolation centre at Onikan.
A total of 187 patients have now recovered in Lagos which has the highest number of confirmed cases in the country.
