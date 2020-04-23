 BREAKING: 40 health workers test positive for coronavirus -Nigeria's health minister | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: 40 health workers test positive for coronavirus -Nigeria's health minister

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, says about 40 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Dr Ehanire disclosed this on Thursday during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.


He, therefore, appealed to medical workers in the frontline of the COVID-19 fight to always protect themselves while giving treatment to infected patients.

