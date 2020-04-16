Thirty-four fresh cases of the deadly COVID-19 epidemic have been reported in Nigeria today bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 407





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases around 11:20 PM on Wednesday.











18 Lagos

12 in Kano

2 in Katsina

1 in Delta

1 in Niger



As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of pic.twitter.com/oxM9pVb9QQ Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:18 Lagos12 in Kano2 in Katsina1 in Delta1 in NigerAs at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths #TakeResponsibility April 15, 2020