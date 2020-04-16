 BREAKING: 34 new cases confirmed today as Nigeria's Coronavirus cases skyrocket to 407 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Thirty-four fresh cases of the deadly COVID-19 epidemic have been reported in Nigeria today bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 407

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases around 11:20 PM on Wednesday.




AS IT STANDS...






