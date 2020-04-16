Thirty-four fresh cases of the deadly COVID-19 epidemic have been reported in Nigeria today bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 407
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases around 11:20 PM on Wednesday.
Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 15, 2020
18 Lagos
12 in Kano
2 in Katsina
1 in Delta
1 in Niger
As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/oxM9pVb9QQ
AS IT STANDS...
15th April, 2020— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 15, 2020
Nigeria's confirmed #COVID19 cases
Lagos- 232
Abuja- 58
Osun- 20
Kano- 16
Edo-15
Oyo- 11
Ogun-9
Katsina- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Kwara- 4
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
TOTAL - 407
DISCHARGED - 128
DEATH - 12 pic.twitter.com/biBhY5Ntgo
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.