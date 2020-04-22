 BREAKING: 3 Doctors, Pharmacist in isolation in Delta after attending to suspected COVID-19 patient | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Three doctors and a pharmacist at the Otu-Jeremi General Hospital in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State are being quarantined at the hospital’s COVID-19 holding facility after they were reported to have attended to a suspected female COVID-19 patient.

The doctors who are partaking in the one-year mandatory service of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC are being held alongside a medical laboratory scientist who was said to have carried out a test on the patient.

Meanwhile, It was gathered that the suspected COVID-19 patient had already been diagnosed with suffering from Tuberculosis and confirmed to be showing symptoms of COVID-19 after which she was asked to go to the COVID-19 Treatment Center in Warri for treatment.


Unfortunately, checks by the hospital showed that the patient who came to the Otu-Jeremi General Hospital for treatment could not be located at the Treatment Center leading to a search for her using the address she provided.



