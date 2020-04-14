 BREAKING: 20 fresh cases of coronavirus confirmed today, total cases shoot up to 343 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria.


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases on Monday evening.


It said 13 of the new cases are in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and one in Ondo.

They bring the total of cases to 343.


