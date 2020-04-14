



As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of



Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:13 in Lagos2 in Edo2 in Kano2 in Ogun1 in OndoAs at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deathsNo of states with confirmed cases:19





TOTAL

Confirmed #COVID19 cases in NigeriaLagos- 189FCT- 56Osun- 20Edo- 14Oyo- 11Ogun- 9Bauchi- 6Kaduna- 6Akwa Ibom- 5Katsina-5Kwara- 4Ondo- 3Delta- 3Kano- 3Enugu- 2Ekiti- 2Rivers-2Benue- 1Niger- 1Anambra- 1TOTAL343 confirmed cases91 discharged10 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases on Monday evening.It said 13 of the new cases are in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and one in Ondo.They bring the total of cases to 343.AS THINGS STAND...