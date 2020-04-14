Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases on Monday evening.
Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 13, 2020
13 in Lagos
2 in Edo
2 in Kano
2 in Ogun
1 in Ondo
As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths
No of states with confirmed cases:19 pic.twitter.com/Fk43AcO3Bk
It said 13 of the new cases are in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and one in Ondo.
They bring the total of cases to 343.
AS THINGS STAND...
Confirmed #COVID19 cases in Nigeria— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 13, 2020
Lagos- 189
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 14
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Ondo- 3
Delta- 3
Kano- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
TOTAL
343 confirmed cases
91 discharged
10 deaths pic.twitter.com/f3AWjbZDLp
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.