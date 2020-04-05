The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed one death from complications of COVID-19 and 10 new cases.





The agency broke the news in a tweet on Sunday morning.





Of the figure, six were confirmed in Lagos, while the federal capital territory and Edo recorded two cases each.





As of 11:30 am on April 5, 2020, Nigeria had recorded 224 cases of coronavirus infections.

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo. As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths,” the tweet read.





Lagos- 115

FCT- 45

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 9

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1



224 confirmed cases

27 discharged

5 deaths#CovidNGR #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/4IzRC5XwP7 (As things stand as at 12:00 PM 5th April)Lagos- 115FCT- 45Osun- 20Oyo- 9Akwa Ibom- 5Ogun- 4Edo- 9Kaduna- 4Bauchi- 6Enugu- 2Ekiti- 2Rivers-1Benue- 1Ondo- 1224 confirmed cases27 discharged5 deaths #COVIDー19 April 5, 2020

With the latest announcement, Lagos alone accounts for more than half of the total figures of the country with 115 confirmed cases, while FCT and Osun have 45 and 20 cases, respectively.





The number of discharged patients now stands at 27.