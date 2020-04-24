



Ten patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Lagos state have been discharged.





Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, broke the news on Friday, disclosing that they are three females and seven males.





Among those discharged are three foreigners: two Indians and one Filipino.





“Even with the number of cases rising, we are happy to celebrate our success stories because they show that a positive #COVID19 case isn’t necessarily a case of doom and gloom,” he wrote.





“Today, 10 patients; 3 females & 7 males including 3 foreigners have been discharged from our facilities.”





With the development, the state has discharged a total of 117 patients.





Lagos currently has 582 COVID-19 cases, the highest number out of Nigeria’s total of 981 cases.





Earlier this week, Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health, had said the state would embark on active case search, since there was now evidence of community-based transmission.





“We’re hoping to run at least two to three thousand tests in the coming week as we embark on the active case search in the community; of course, as we test more we’re likely to see more positivity,” he had said.



