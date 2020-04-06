



Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has mocked Nigerian army after the gallant display of Chadian soldiers led by the country’s civilian President Idriss Deby at the weekend.





Recall that Chadian troops, led by President Idriss at the weekend dealt a major blow to the insurgents and freed Nigerian soldiers in the sect’s captivity.





The Chadian soldiers had earlier destroyed Boko Haram bases, killed several insurgents and recovered hundreds of weapons.





Kanu said he was not surprised that Chad had taken over the fight against the Islamic sect, adding that “Nigeria has never won any war on its own without outside help.”





According to him, “Without Britain, Russia and Egypt they could not have prevailed over Biafra. How therefore can any sensible person expect them to defeat Boko Haram?”





Nnamdi Kanu, who is wanted in Nigeria, said he does not expect Nigerian Army to be present at war front because “they are busy looking for girls to rape in Warri,” referring to a recent viral video where some soldiers were seen threatening to rape women and infect them with HIV.





Kanu, in a Facebook post, said the Buratai-led Nigerian Army can’t be present “when they are busy invading homes of innocent civilians and looking for unarmed citizens to kill.”





“How can Fulani run Nigerian Army be present when they have turned soldiers into policemen manning multiple checkpoints in relatively peaceful south collecting bribes with POS at roadblocks when they ought to be in the north fighting the terror groups the Fulani themselves created.





“How can they be present when their army is made up of the same terrorists they are expected to fight. An oxymoron if there was one.



