



The Nigerian Army (NA) has taken delivery of high grade armoured tanks and artillery vehicles from China to boost its fight against Boko Haram.





The military hardware, built to specification by China Ordnance Industries Group Corporation Limited (Norinco), were ordered by the Federal Government.





The tanks and vehicles are equipped with latest technologies and have the ability to wage war from multiple fronts and cloudy or smoky weathers.





Chief of Policy and Plans (CPPLANs), Lt.Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, while receiving the consignment, said Nigerians should expect more robust operations against Boko Haram and other forms of insecurity in the country.





“The Federal Government is in making sure that the Nigerian Army is not only equipped, but ready to contain the problem of insecurity we are having across the country. This is being tackled with trained personnel and required equipment.





“Others are still coming. The armaments were acquired from China. They are in different categories- heavy tanks, light tanks and we also have two types of artillery weapons. They have the latest technology in tanks and armament.





“The first set of 15 40-foot containers that were offloaded were made up of spare parts and accessories of all these equipment. Those ones are already out of the port and on their way to their destinations.





“Those who will operate them have been trained in China. If not for the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19, some of their trainers would have joined us here to train more people”, he added.





VT4 and ST1 tanks are powerful new generation main battle weapons which has a range of 500km.





On Wednesday, the COVID-19 medical personnel and supplies from China also arrived in Nigeria.





However, the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, said troops in Gamboru, Borno State, have eliminated some Boko Haram fighters.





The terrorists, in a convoy of seven gun trucks and several motorcycles, were overpowered as they approached the battalion’s location at about 1800 hours on the 7th of April, 2020.



