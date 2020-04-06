



Aisha Yusufu, co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls campaign group, has again blasted President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the 77-year-old Nigerian leader as a ”waste.”





Mrs. Yusufu was reacting to the news of Chadian President, Idriss Deby leading the country’s troops against the Boko Haram terrorists and rescuing some Nigerian soldiers.





Recall that Chadian troops at the weekend dealt a major blow to the insurgents and freed Nigerian soldiers formerly in the sect’s captivity.





The Chadian soldiers had earlier destroyed Boko Haram bases, killed several insurgents and recovered hundreds of weapons.





With the development, Aisha tweeted, “The coward we have as Commander-in-chief who is supposed to be a Rtd Major General is cowering in Aso rock villa. His theatre of war is reading in front of the camera.



