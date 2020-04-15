Idris Okuneye, Nigerian crossdresser better known as Bobrisky, has advised women to watch the kind of mean they sleep with.





The controversial internet personality took to his Instagram page to disclose that many ladies opt for dating “conductors” only to seek financial assistance when they’re double-crossed.





“Some ladies won’t hear. Not every man that comes your way you open your leg for. Some men are useless! I repeat some of them are useless. After impregnating you they will get busy,” he wrote.





“When they are busy running after you, their phones are open. My dm is filled up with single mothers sending me their baby pic and begging me to assist them.

“If you will have to have fun use a condom, please. Don’t just bring an innocent child to suffer. Please, take note!”

Reacting to the backlash that had trailed his first post, Bobrisky added: “I was trying to advise all these girls on my previous post.





“Some of them picked it wrongly! Sorry o, continue opening your leg for conductors! If they impregnate you, come to my DM.”

Bobrisky has severally made the headlines after claiming to be Nigeria’s first transgender. He also claimed to have severed his genitals.





In 2019, his debut movie had been investigated on homosexuality suspicions before the police deployed operatives to his birthday venues to prevent a potential breach of public peace.





The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) had also dubbed him a “national disaster” but human rights groups issued a statement to protest allegations of threat and harassment.