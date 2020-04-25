



Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has warned that the relaxation of lockdown in countries will be complicated and sorting out the details will be difficult.





Gates’ said this in an 11-page memo even as he hinted that developing a vaccine for Coronavirus will take nine months at least or two years.





The billionaire businessman warned that home testing is the best approach to detecting and controlling new infections.





He outlined the reopening process will exempt stadium as schools, offices resume operations.

He, however, warned it would not be a fast or easy process as offices will have to open gradually with some workers at home.





“People can go out, but not as often, and not to crowded places.





“Picture restaurants that only seat people at every other table and airplanes where every middle seat is empty.





“Schools will reopen, but not stadiums.





“But the picture is complicated and sorting out the details will be difficult,” Gates wrote.





He further ranked the antiviral drug remdesivir as one of the more promising prospects, along with plasma and antibodies from people who have recovered from COVID-19, NAN reports.





“Since a miracle drug is not likely, the only long-term solution is a vaccine.





“Developing a vaccine could take as little as nine months or as long as two years





“Then it will have to be approved by governments and mass-produced so that the world’s 7 billion people can each get one or two doses, depending on the vaccine type,” Gates added.



