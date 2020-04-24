



Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, has called for 30 days fasting and prayers to seek God’s favour in “combating herdsmen attack” in some parts of the state.





Ortom made the call on Thursday while interacting with journalists on the occasion of his 59th birthday.





Benue has recently witnessed renewed attacks from suspected herdsmen.





In February, about 16 people were reportedly killed in an attack on Ebete community in Agatu local government area of the state.

Four persons were said to have been killed in another attack on Waya, Moon district of Kwande local government area of the state in March.





The governor, who regretted the “renewed onslaught” on his people, said he had resorted to prayers for divine intervention.





He appreciated God for granting him 59 years of age, describing the journey so far as “tough”.





He called for patience during the COVID-19 lockdown, saying, the stay-at-home order is for the overall good of the people.





Ortom said the state is a signatory to the 14 days proposed lockdown of the economy. He described the action “as the right thing to do” in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.



