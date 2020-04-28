Mohammed in a statement on his Twitter handle, narrated his experience after 40 days of battle with the disease.While calling on Nigerians not to lose hope in the country, he commended the country’s health system.According to him, despite the limitations and daunting challenges, the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control have done tremendously well.“I, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, wish to inform Nigerians that I have finally been cleared and discharged after 40 days of coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment.“My discharge could not have come at a better time than in the Ramadan, a season marked by sacrifice and supplication to the Almighty Allah.“ I thank the Almighty Allah for my recovery from the dreaded infection and also wish to express my sincerest and deepest appreciation to Nigerians for their prayers and goodwill while I was being treated.“In the course of life, we have no idea of what will happen to us because only the Almighty God knows our future. When the coronavirus first broke out in faraway China, I had no idea that I might be one of those to be infected.“This is one of the everlasting lessons I can’t forget for the rest of my life. Indeed, I have been humbled by this experience. Words cannot sufficiently convey the depth of my joy over my recovery and discharge.“Since I tested positive after my return from abroad and my isolation for treatment, I was inundated with incredible expressions of goodwill by Nigerians. This pandemic has united the rich and the poor and, indeed, the rest of the world against this novel lethal virus that has caused economic and social disruptions globally.“ Our doctors, nurses and other front line health workers also deserve accolades for their sacrifices and professionalism during this challenging period of our country.“Every epidemic or pandemic comes with its lessons. The coronavirus has caught the world off guard and sent us reeling for solutions. It also reveals the weaknesses of our health system in the developing world. It’s an eye-opening experience for Nigeria and other developing nations.“It’s time to restore confidence in our own health system and that can only be achieved by adequate investment & funding. No less important, our policy makers should also adequately fund research in vaccines & other drugs because of the uncertainties & challenges like Covid19.“Once again, thank you for your support and prayer. May Allah show up for you at your appointed time of need. May the Almighty Allah be with all those still in the Isolation Centre and grant them healing.”