Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday disowned a notice circulating in the social media directing members of the public to a link.He said any such link asking for the bio-data of Nigerians as beneficiaries of monetary hand-out was fake.Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, said the message was a scam and an attempt to defraud Nigerians by collecting their vital bio-data for nefarious objectives.Ibe said, “The website "atikufoundation online", given by the scammers for individuals to apply, is unknown to the former Vice-President.“As a patriotic and law- abiding citizen, the Waziri Adamawa has pledged his modest public donation to the Federal Government through the Priam Group. In addition, he has proposed stimulus package for the most vulnerable for consideration by government.“We hereby call on relevant security agencies to unmask these scammers and ensure that they are brought to book and their evil plots against Nigerians nipped in the bud.”