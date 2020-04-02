



Breweries (NB) Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investing public of the resignation of Atedo Peterside from its board of directors.





Uaboi Agbebaku, the company secretary, announced Peterside’s resignation in a notice published on the bourse’s website on Wednesday.





“Nigerian Breweries hereby informs the NSE and the investing public of the receipt from Peterside, a notice of resignation from the company’s board of directors,” the notice read.





“Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Peterside recently set up the Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank.





Agbebaku explained that Peterside informed the board that his resignation was to enable him to focus fully on fulfilling the objectives of the think tank, especially as the pandemic continues to escalate.





According to him, the resignation takes effect on April 1.





“Peterside joined the board on August 21, 2008, and served as the chairman of the remuneration committee and subsequently the governance committee during his time on the board.”





Atedo Peterside is the founder of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, chairman of ANAP Business Jets Ltd and president of Anap Foundation.





As of 8pm on Wednesday, Nigeria had recorded 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including two deaths and nine discharged patients.



