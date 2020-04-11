



The north London club also pledged to donate 100,000 pounds (124,000 dollars) to local organisations and a further 50,000 pounds to a COVID-19 Crisis Fund.“The Arsenal Foundation has joined forces with HIS Church to deliver 15 tonnes of emergency supplies into Islington.“This initiative forms part of our wider community response to COVID-19, which has seen Arsenal in the Community staff volunteer to transport frontline NHS workers,” the club said in a statement.Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers announced support packages on Thursday to help the National Health Service (NHS) in the fight against the virus, which has killed more than 8,000 people in the country.