



Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has reacted as some Chinese medical doctors arrived in Nigeria.





Apostle Suleman warned that China may have a hidden agenda by sending their doctors to Nigeria, as they never do anything for free.





He claimed that China will never do anything that does not profit them.





No fewer than 15 Chinese doctors had arrived the country yesterday in a bid to help tackle the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

However, Apostle Suleman wondered why Chinese medical doctors should be in Nigeria.





In a tweet, the clergyman stated that their attention should be focused on America and Europe which has a high casualty rate of COVID-19.





He wrote: “What’s this talk of Chinese doctors coming to treat people in Nigeria? Why are they not in America or Europe? The urgency is more there..I hope there is no underlying agenda..anything China does is for their profit..I just hope it’s wrong information.”