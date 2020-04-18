Citing the punishment given to actress, Funke Akindele, and her husband, JJC Skillz, as undeserved, compared to the people at the birthday party Akindele organised for her hubby, Nigerians on social media stated that the social distancing rule wasn’t observed,Despite the Presidency saying Kyari’s burial would be a private occasion, several persons attended the internment on Saturday at Gudu Cemetry in Abuja and also ignored the social distancing rule.A certain Twitter @Eniturn wrote on Twitter:” Funke akindele had her birthday party and was prosecuted for social gathering. I can see the notherners and politicians gathering together like iced fish inside a carton for the burial of Abba Kyari. If nobody can prosecute you, Covid-19 will”.Another user @Tolutezzy wrote:” Funke akindele was prosecuted not obeying social gathering, the northerners and politicians are gathering together and not practicing social distance because of Abba Kyari, Are they above the law?”