The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo has rejected a plan by the state government to return some bags of rice donated by the federal government.





President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the Nigeria Customs Service to distribute seized bags of rice across states to cushion the hardship during COVID-19 pandemic and Oyo got 1,800 bags from the federal government.





Debo Akande, an aide to Seyi Makinde, Oyo governor, said upon inspection, it was found out that the bags of rice were infested with weevils.





“It was in the process of further inspection that we discovered that the rice had been infested with weevils. On that basis, we formed a committee to re-inspect it so we can be sure of what we have received,” Akande had said on Friday.

“We don’t want to create another problem while providing a solution to one. We have agreed to return them to the source but if there are good ones with good quality that could be sent to us as replacement, we will be glad to receive them.”





Reacting to development, AbdulAzeez Olatunde, Oyo APC spokesman, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state of playing politics with COVID-19.





Olatunde said it was thoughtful of the federal government to provide the relief to residents of the state.





“It’s very thoughtful of the federal government to have given the rice palliative to four states of Ekiti, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states, the same day,” he said.





“To God be the glory, none of the other three States that collected the rice consignment the same day had made similar complaints. This is another point to buttress our observations of unnecessary politicking of COVID-19 pandemic by the Oyo state government.





“Also, because the idea of total lockdown came from APC, Oyo state, the government chose an ineffective curfew of 7pm to 6am, which has been criticised by all reasonable stakeholders in Oyo state which Nigeria Medical Association, Oyo state chapter chairman publicly knocked on a popular radio station.”





The spokesman said the state government should give relief materials to the vulnerable in the state, fumigate all public places and desist from “politicising” the health of Oyo residents.





So far, Oyo has recorded 18 cases of COVID-19.



