The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to reports that President Muhamadu Buhari appointed a ‘dead man’ from Ebonyi State as member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).





Chief Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru is one of the member-nominees (Ebonyi State) in Buhari’s letter to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.





The President in the letter to the Senate on Tuesday, requested for Okwuru’s confirmation as a board member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).





But on Wednesday, Nigerianeye reported that the appointee died on February 27, 2020.





Reacting, the APC Ebonyi State Chairman, Mr Eze Nwachukwu, in a press briefing, explained that Chief Tobias Okwuru was hale and hearty at the time he was nominated for the position by Mr President.





According to him, the deceased passed on in February while waiting to be screened and confirmed.





The chairman faulted the party in Ebonyi, for not informing the relevant authorities on the death.





“Okwuru was nominated ‘a living man’ in January, healthy, hearty for the position and he updated and submitted all his necessary curriculum vitae by himself.





“What happened is that in-between his nomination and letter conveying his nomination to the Senate, Okwuru painfully and sadly answered the ultimate call.





“We accept responsibility and take the blame because as a party we are supposed to have written the national leadership of our party and the Presidency informing them on the demise of Chief Okwuru as a ranking party member.





“But unfortunately, the family has not made the death official and has not commenced burial arrangements before the Coronavirus pandemic that led to lockdown, ban on burial and other social gatherings.





“So, it is the responsibility of the party to put the record straight and that is why we are using this medium to correct the erroneous impression.





“It is not the fault of Mr President and the Presidency that Okwuru’s name later appeared in the nominees’ list,” NAN quoted him as saying.