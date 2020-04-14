The Brit has already been forced to delay preparations for his scheduled title defence against Kubrat Pulev, all but ending hopes of a potential bout against Tyson Fury later this year. The 30-year-old could unify the division should he beat Pulev and Fury come through against Deontay Wilder, making his recent call out fairly speculative.Undefeated Frank Sanchez is said to be eyeing a chance to take Joshua’s crown having beaten Joey Dawejko on points last month to move into the top ten of the WBO rankings.Mike Barao told Sky Sports, “Just a guess but I think (Oleksandr) Usyk ends up winning a vacated WBO heavyweight title within the next 12 months.“I believe Frank Sanchez versus WBO number 6 Junior Fa or number seven Michael Hunter would make sense.”