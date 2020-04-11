



Another Nigerian medical doctor, Edmond Adefolu Adedeji, has died in the UK, killed by coronavirus.





Adedeji died on Thursday 9 April. He was 62.





He was the latest of Nigerian professionals to succumb to the virus.





Adedeji was a well ‘respected and well-liked’ doctor at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon, before his death.

According to an ITV news report, Adedeji, was working as a locum registrar in the Emergency Department of the Hospital.





He took the job in August last year after working for London’s St Mary’s Accident and Emergency for years.





His family paid tribute to him saying ‘he died doing a job he loved’.





“We as a family are grateful to God for the life of Dr Edmond Adefolu Adedeji.





“He died doing a job he loved, serving others before himself. We would like to thank the staff and his colleagues for looking after him during his final days.





“He leaves behind a wife, three children and three grandchildren.”





Great Western Hospital also mourned the doctor in a condolence message:





“On behalf of the whole Trust, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to Edmond’s family. Our thoughts are with them, and his friends and colleagues at the Trust.”





Dr Dr Saúl Díaz, a colleague of Adedeji at St Mary’s, who announced his obituary described him as good man.





“May his soul rest in peace”, Diaz wrote on Facebook.





Adedeji was an alumnus of African Church Grammar School, Apata Ibadan.





He was the senior prefect in 1974, when he graduated.





His classmate, Kikelomo Sadiku, who is based in the U.S. paid tribute on Facebook:





“This Covid 19 death toll is beginning to hit me.





“My classmate Dr. Adefolu Adedeji has fallen prey of this coronavirus. He was a medical doctor in London. He was our senior prefect at African Church Grammar School Apata Ibadan.





“He was one of the brainy ones. I use to tag along then to teach me Mathematics. May his soul rest in perfect peace.





“The last time I saw him was in London before I emigrated to the USA. This is so sad.



