The 79 year-old actor and comedian died early today, his agent said.‘It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from Covid-19.‘Joining Footlights in 1960 took him to providing a huge variety of splendid entertainment – television, radio, theatre, film, books, DVDs, CDs, quizzes, etc – all of which he undertook with energy and a great sense of fun.‘We will remember him for so much but must just mention The Goodies and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.‘He had, of course, many fans whom he always treated cheerfully even after long and exhausting rehearsals and recordings.‘He was an exceptional client and a pleasure to represent.‘We’re grateful that we have so much of his work to view, read and listen to.‘In all the time with us and in all his showbiz work, he has been supported by Christine, his wife.’