



The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has predicted a big fire outbreak in the country.





Adeboye, who gave the warning during a live service on Sunday, also alerted Nigerians about impending flood.





The cleric urged Nigerians to clear their gutters and pray God to avert the disaster.





“If you have notice there have been different fire outbreak, we need to pray against fire incident because a big one is on the way.





“Clear your gutters and pray against fire outbreak and flood there is little we can do but pray against flood. I am also praying and he will answer me.”





The 78- year-old further commended Nigeria’s medical team for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. He prayed that God gives them more strength to conquer the virus.