



Borno has recorded another death from COVID-19 complications, bringing the number of persons who have lost their lives in the outbreak in the state to two.





The state’s index case died on Sunday.





At a media briefing on Wednesday, Umar Kadafur, deputy governor of the state, announced that the lockdown ordered by Babagana Zulum, the governor, had taken effect.





He said 144 persons who had contact with confirmed coronavirus patients were being traced. The state currently has nine confirmed cases.

“The deceased was from Biu town, and already his contacts have been traced. One of his contacts is a trader in Biu market. Following this development, the state government has ordered the closure of the market for immediate fumigation,” he said.





“As of today, 144 contacts had been traced, 55 were tested and nine people tested positive including the two who died.”





Kadafur said 11 additional samples have been collected from Pulka where the index case emanated from and will be sent for testing.





The deputy governor said although a 41-year-old patient who died from COVID-19 is from the state, his death will be under Gombe in NCDC’s update because he tested positive in Gombe.





The patient was said to have been “hit hard by the infection” before he was moved from Gombe to an isolation centre in Maiduguri where he died.





He urged citizens to show love to COVID-19 patients, as the stigmatisation of affected persons could heighten their resistance to being moved to government isolation and treatment centres.





Babakura Abba Jato, commissioner for information, announced that coalition of civil societies in the state has set up a situation room as part of it contributions to curb the spread of the virus.





He announced emergency phone numbers: 09072127272 and 09068685158 through which citizens can make contacts on medical issues relating to COVID-19.



