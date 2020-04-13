



Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations has told Christians that the significance of this year’s celebration of the death of Christ is to bring back the peace, comfort, good health and all that has been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.





The cleric stated this during his Easter Sunday live worship service where he also admonished members to remove whatever that stands between them and God.





T.B Joshua pointed out that Easter is all about love for one’s neighbour, adding that “your neighbour can be those who do not share the same faith with you.”





“Resurrection is to bring back to life the peace, comfort, joy, good health which COVID-19 has stolen,” he said.

“Let us pray. Before the prayer, I need to let you know once again that this prayer is not time-bound. Any time you hear it, it maintains God’s presence.





“It maintains God’s power. It maintains God’s anointing. It maintains God’s grace any time you hear it. When you stand to pray, forgive.





“This is what Easter is all about – free from holding offence, free from holding grudges, free from holding malice. This is what Easter is all about – love your neighbour as yourself.





“Your neighbour can be those who do not share the same faith with you – love them all. This is what Easter is all about. In this way, you will continue to win and win big.”