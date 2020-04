“St Edward hospital does not treat covid 19 patients. I am a cardiologist. One of my hypertensive diabetic patient tested postive for covid19 and he was sent to the isolation centre according to protocol. Anybody can have covid19. We cannot start neglecting or sending away patients because we think they may have covid 19. Patient have to test positive before you can send them to the isolation centre. Unfortunately, the test takes about 3 days for the result to comes out. While you are waiting, you have to do your best as a doctor to keep the patient alive,” the tweet read.