First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has told Nigerians that she was concerned about the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.





She begged Nigerians to take social distancing more seriously as cases have now passed the 1,000 mark.





This was contained in a statement on Saturday by her Special Assistant on Media, Aliyu Abdullahi.





It noted that Aisha has swung into action by activating her ‘Get Involved Initiative’ to support the fight.





The president’s wife has sent items to Bauchi, Gombe States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





“She expressed appreciation to those who donated, saying the nation will benefit from their donations.





“Mrs. Buhari called on Nigerians to stay safe and practice social distancing in order to defeat the Covid-19 Pandemic. She called on the benefitting states to put the items to good use,” the statement disclosed.





Aisha was represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani, during the distribution ceremony in Abuja.





The items distributed include cartons of assorted hand sanitisers, pharmaceutical drugs, personal protection equipment including disposable gowns and overalls.





Others were disposable and N95 surgical masks, gloves, protective goggles, regular and ICU beds with beddings, and automatic dispensers.