



Nollywood actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu popularly known as “Ogun Majek” has cried out to the public for financial assistance over his sickness.





Ogun Majek’s appeal and call for financial assistance over his current poor state of health was contained in a message issued by one of his sons, Akinpelu Akeem Abidemi.





Abidemi said that the children of Gbolagade Akinpelu(Ogun Majek) used the medium to appeal to all indigenes of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria to rise financially for the treatment of their father who had been battling with unknown sickness for some years.

He stressed that financial assistance becomes important and necessary, so as to ensure the treatment of the ailing Yoruba movie actor who had been living in severe pains for a long time.

Abidemi lamented that they have spent and sold all resources at their disposal but all to no avail, stressing that they are crying for help, in order not to loose the ailing film actor to cold hand of death.





He said that their father needed help for quick recovery, considering his current deterioration of health and disfiguration of physical outlook.





Abidemi enjoined people across religious beliefs to pray for his father and equally pray for intending donors that their pockets will never dry.





This is coming after Yoruba actress, Foluke Daramola Salako via her Instagram page solicited support for him and she got some donations through her foundation.





She further revealed that the ailing actor was receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital as she shares details of donors.