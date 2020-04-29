



President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, allegedly appointed a dead person into the board of one the federal government agencies.





Chief Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru is one of the member-nominees (Ebonyi State) in Buhari’s letter to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.





The president in the letter to Lawan, requested for Okwuru’s confirmation by the Senate as a board member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).





However, according to the Daily Sun, the appointee died on February 27, 2020.









In December 2017, Buhari included no fewer than eight deceased persons in a list of new appointments into the governing boards of agencies and parastatals.





Some of the names then included Late Reverend Christopher Utova, Late Senator Francis Okpozo and Late Chief Donald Ugbaja.