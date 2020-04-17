The suspected killers

Afenifere chieftain Chief Reuben Fasoranti has started sleeping soundly after police arrested the suspected killers of his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin.Mrs. Olakunrin was murdered between Kajola and Ore on the Ondo-Ore Road in Ondo State on July 13, 2019 while travelling in a black Toyota Highlander SUV.The police on Thursday confirmed the arrest of Lawal Mazaje, 40, from the Felele area of Kogi State; Adamu Adamu, 50, from Jada, Adamawa State; Mohammed Usman, 26, from Illela, Sokoto State; and Auwal Abubakar, 25, an indigene of Shinkafi, Zamfara State.It was also revealed the killing was carried out by eight fully armed suspected robbers led by one Tambaya (other names unknown), who is currently at large.Spokesman for Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin said this on Friday while featuring on a private radio station, Rave FM in Osogbo on a programme, Frank Talk monitored by our correspondent.Odumakin said since the daughter of the elder statesman was killed, he couldn’t sleep soundly but after news got to him about the arrest of the suspected killers he sleeps better.His words: “One of the Baba’s daughters told me that for the past nine months now, he will wake up in the middle of the night and be steering into space.‘’But since he was informed that the killers have been arrested, he has been sleeping like a baby — a very sound sleep.‘’Not that the daughter is back because the killers have been arrested. You cannot just kill a lady like that and nothing happens.”